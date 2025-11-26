Pete Carroll arrived with the Las Vegas Raiders with the hope of providing instant credibility to a Raiders franchise desperate for stability. Eleven months later, the growing belief around the league is that the veteran coach could be a one-and-done figure for the Raiders. A run of staff firings and a season that has spiraled beyond expectation have fueled that noise.

Carroll has dismissed three assistants in the past three weeks. The latest move came after offensive coordinator Chip Kelly was fired following a 24-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns. The loss dropped Las Vegas to 2-9. Kelly had been the league’s highest-paid coordinator. He was brought in to modernize an offense that is now tied for last in scoring and ranks near the bottom in yards. Senior assistant Bob Bicknell was also let go, joining special teams coordinator Tom McMahon as midseason casualties.

The rapid changes are uncharacteristic of Carroll. He shared that he had never dismissed a staff member during a season. After the Kelly firing, he told reporters he felt he had no choice. He said the play was not good enough and that players and fans deserved better. That admission underscored the urgency within a locker room that has struggled to find footing in every phase of the game.

The Raiders have misstepped under Pete Carroll

The Raiders were built to win now with a high-priced roster and a major overhaul that included the hiring of Carroll. Instead, they have tumbled into the AFC West basement while showing little growth on offense or defense. Even Carroll’s long-time calling card has failed to shine. The Raiders' defense has remained stuck in the middle of the league.

League insiders have begun to question whether Carroll is the right fit for a team that appears headed deeper into a rebuild. At 74, he remains committed to proving he can elevate a roster. But the Raiders must decide if he is the coach to guide the second year of this project.

There are six games left for Las Vegas to offer a sign that the situation can be salvaged. Without that, the one-and-done talk around Carroll is only expected to intensify.