Women's college basketball is in the throes of the conference tournaments. Right now, the SEC Tournament is in full effect. On Wednesday, Texas A&M lost in the first round to Auburn 50-49.

Nevertheless, one of their own made history. In the game, Ny'Ceara Pryor either scored or assisted on 35 of the Agees' 49 points, per ESPN Insights. It was the highest percentage for a player in an SEC Tournament game in 25 years.

Altogether, Pryor finished with 25 points and shot 9 for 17 from the field. As a result, Texas A&M is 14-12 and 7-9 in the SEC. Meanwhile, the Agees are now facing a daunting reality: they may not make the NCAA Tournament and may instead have to settle for the WBIT.

Meanwhile, SEC rival Texas is expected to be the No.1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, as is South Carolina.

Throughout their history, the Agees have made 18 NCAA Tournament appearances. In 2011, they won the NCAA Championship, defeating Notre Dame 76-70. Additionally, they have won five SEC conference championships.

Pryor, a senior guard from Baltimore, is averaging 16.3 points per game this season. From 2022 to 2025, Pryor played at Sacred Heart University in Fairfield, Connecticut. While there, she averaged 18.6 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 3.7 steals over the course of 96 games.

Along the way, Pryor became a two-time NEC Player of the Year (2023, 2024). Additionally, she was named the NEC Defensive Player of the Year (2023) and the MAAC Defensive Player of the Year (2025).

Furthermore, Pryor helped lead Sacred Heart to two NCAA Tournament appearances in 2023 and 2024. Altogether, Pryor averaged 11.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 5.3 assists over the course of three tournament games with Sacred Heart.