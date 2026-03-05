The Providence Friars are coming up on their second straight season with a losing record, and are ready to make a change at the top. Providence informed head coach Kim English that he will no longer have a future with the team by the end of the season, as per Jeff Borzello of ESPN.

The news of Providence’s decision to part ways with Kim English as coach comes on the heels of the Friars’ 78-56 loss to Marquette in the team’s penultimate game of the regular season. Even if Providence is able to beat Georgetown in their final game of the regular season, they will still have clinched a sub-.500 record in season play.

This is English’s third season at the helm as Friars’ head coach. His first season was filled with promise, having led the team to a 21-14 overall record following the departure of Ed Cooley to Georgetown, and guiding them to an NIT appearance. He helped develop Devin Carter who went on to become a lottery pick in the NBA Draft that offseason.

But the team took a step backwards last season, finishing 12-20 and 6-14 in Big East play. They came into the Big East Tournament as the No. 8 seed, and lost in the opening round to Butler.

Providence will end up being one of the low seeds in the Big East Tournament again, but barring a surprising run, their postseason aspirations will end there once again. The team is currently 14-16 overall, and 7-12 in Big East play.

Prior to being hired by Providence, English had a brief stint as head coach at George Mason for two seasons. In that second season, he led the Patriots to a 20-13 overall record.