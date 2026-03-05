Arkansas took a dominating victory over Texas on Wednesday night, winning 105-85 over the Longhorns. This was after Arkansas lost by 34 points to Florida over the weekend.

After the game, John Calipari sent a warning to everyone else, discussing how his team is built for March, according to 92.1 The Ticket out of Arkansas.

“We were going to learn about ourselves, but I didn't want to put it on them. I didn't want to put the double buy on them. I just want them to understand and

I said this, you have been trained and prepared to play in March,” Calipari said.

“Conditioning, the practices, the competitiveness, the weight training, the individual work, the practices you're doing on your own. You are ready. Our team is bonded. We have been tested. We have improved. Are we athletic? Are we long? Are we skilled? Do we have the will to win? Well, come on. Let's go. This is why we did what we did all year is to get to March to be able to play like we're one of those teams. And so tonight was important that way.”

Arkansas dominated Texas on Wednesday. They put up 56 points in the first half and led by 22. Arkansas also shot well all night. They hit 58 percent of their shots from the field and from three. Further, they were great on the fast break, scoring 38 points compared to Texas's 18.

“I know what happened to Texas today. We were the buzzsaw. We had gone through the buzzsaw. Now they just went through it,” Calipari continued.

Arkansas is now 22-8 on the year, and 12-5 in conference play. That places them tied for second in the SEC. They will finish up the regular season on Saturday against Missouri on the road.