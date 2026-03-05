John Harbaugh is in charge of the New York Giants, and it's clear he will put together a team that fits his standards for what a football team is supposed to look like. Prior to his long head coaching stint with the Baltimore Ravens, Harbaugh made his bones in the NFL as a special teams coach.

Before becoming a free agent next week, wide receiver Gunner Olszewski reached agreement today on a one-year deal to return to the New York Giants, per source. pic.twitter.com/s8qS4H7r3v — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 5, 2026

He has long had a reputation for having excellent special teams in the NFL. With that in mind, it's not a surprise that the Giants re-signed wide receiver Gunner Olszewski just days before he was scheduled to become a free agent.

Olszewski set a career high as a receiver, as he caught 10 passes for 145 yards and a touchdown. However, he also had a memorable season as a punt returner. He returned 24 punts for 216 yards last season. That performance came two seasons after he returned 23 punts for 273 yards and 1 TD. His long return was a 94-yarder.

Article Continues Below

Olszewski has been in the NFL for six seasons. He has 3 punt returns for scores. He played with the New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers earlier in his career, and he returned punts for TDs for both those teams. Olszewski led the NFL with 346 punt return yards in 2020, averaging a league-best 17.3 yards per return.

He also returned kickoffs earlier in his career, gaining 418 yards on kickoff returns while averaging 23.2 yards per attempt in 2019.

There is little doubt that Harbaugh will take advantage of his skill as a return specialist. He is not going to give that area of his team short shrift, and Olszewski is one of the best and most willing return men in the NFL