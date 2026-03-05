As the Kansas basketball team suffered a shocking loss to Arizona State on Tuesday, it marked another disappointing aspect of the season, next to the up-and-down year from Darryn Peterson, mostly due to his health. While Peterson has led the Kansas basketball team in the lead-up to March Madness and the NBA Draft, the latest report gives insight into his draft stock.

There's no denying Peterson's talent, which has made him projected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, but his injury history this season has dampened his year. With him missing games and not finishing some games due to a myriad of injuries, NBA teams are still waiting for medical reports at the combine to be sure that's a risk, as reported by Jeremy Woo of ESPN.

“The lack of concrete information about Peterson's health has left NBA teams with more questions than answers. Amid the public negativity, scouts and execs I've talked to have consistently emphasized the need for patience, as there won't be a full referendum on his health until NBA teams receive his medical reports at the combine,” Woo wrote.

“There remains a lot of NBA support for Peterson as the draft's most talented prospect, but his freshman season has added complexity to the decision at No. 1,” Woo continued.

The narrative around Kansas basketball's Darryn Peterson continues

Though some could say there is No. 1 pick drama with the Kansas basketball star in Peterson, it seems like it'll be a wait-and-see approach with the freshman. Also, there could be questions on whoever wins the lottery, could they just go for a “safer” pick in BYU's AJ Dybantsa.

“Peterson has played 30-plus minutes in four straight games, but he has shot just 32% in that stretch. If he can get right, a strong, healthy March would serve as a reminder of why much of the league was head over heels for him entering the fall. The best way for Peterson to reclaim his own narrative is by playing well,” Woo wrote.

At any rate, it remains to be seen how and if Peterson's NBA Draft stock will change.