With NFL free agency coming up, one of the most interesting teams to watch is the Chicago Bears. They are expected to be active for most of the offseason, with the Bears' biggest name connected to them being Maxx Crosby. The other names on both lines to look out for are Trey Hendrickson and Tyler Linderbaum. Hendrickson has not come up for the Bears, and Linderbaum might be too expensive.

Adam Schefter went on a local sports radio show in Chicago called “Waddle and Silvy” and gave a big rundown on all these linemen that are in the news for the Bears. He said that while he is not convinced that Crosby gets dealt, if he does, then the Bears are in the driver's seat. He also said that there are no ties between the Bears and Trey Hendrickson. Then, on the offensive line, Linderbaum is too expensive, and instead, Tyler Biadasz and Lloyd Cushenberry III could be better options.

The Chicago Bears already made a big move with the Buffalo Bills, trading DJ Moore and a 2026 fifth-round selection to Buffalo in exchange for a 2026 second-round draft pick.

It signaled that the Bears are moving on from one of their bigger receivers in exchange for their younger playmakers in Luther Burden, Rome Odunze, and Colston Loveland. It helps a lot with cap space and gives Josh Allen and the Bills a primary wide receiver to utilize.

The Bears are open for business, but as Schefter implied, if the asking price for Crosby is too high, things could get interesting given Chicago's options. A name they could turn to is Kayvon Thibodeaux, a pass-rusher with the New York Giants, who will be much more affordable than Crosby.

Regarding the other linemen brought up to Adam Schefter, Waddle, and Silvy, Hendrickson is from Florida, so teams like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers or the Jacksonville Jaguars could be in play, as well as the Dallas Cowboys, given their interest in a home run. Linderbaum is much more of a wildcard, and the issue with the Bears is the cap space, which is why it won't work initially, but the Bears do need a center after Drew Dalman retired.