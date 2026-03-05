The New York Yankees didn't have designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton at the beginning of last season as he dealt with tennis elbow, and it's something he's still currently dealing with. Nonetheless, Stanton has been with the team this time around for spring training and is ready to get the season started.

Stanton was asked by Meredith Marakovits of YES Network what he is looking to accomplish when he steps out on the baseball field.

“Consistent days,” Stanton said. “Usually in spring, you feel really good one day, your balance is there, timing is there, and then you feel a little off. You gotta get your body going, get game ready, get through your routine, be ready to play a couple of days. Every other day or every day, and then get ready for the season.”

"Getting over the hump." 😤 – Giancarlo Stanton to @M_Marakovits on what the Yankees are looking forward to in 2026 pic.twitter.com/k2KtRrH8jO — YES Network (@YESNetwork) March 5, 2026

Though there may be concerns about Stanton's health, it seems as if he's doing everything he can to prove that he's ready to make some plays.

“Great,” Stanton said when asked how he's feeling. “I'm getting all my work in, I'm swinging as much as I usually do, getting all my cage work and running, so a normal spring, which is good since I didn't have one last year.”

Stanton will play a key part for the Yankees this season as they try to get back to the playoffs and advance past the ALDS, where they lost to the Toronto Blue Jays last year. If Stanton can stay healthy, it will be big for the Yankees' success moving forward.