Grambling State is making a big move to protect the G. Per a statement by the institution released on Monday, Grambling's “G” logo is now protected by a secured federal trademark under U.S. Trademark Registration No. 8148992.

Grambling State president Dr. Martin Lemelle, Jr. spoke about the move in a statement, saying, “This registration represents more than a legal achievement, it is a declaration of ownership over our history, our excellence, and our brand. VP Moses’ leadership throughout this process was exceptional. She worked diligently with Kean Miller and ensured that our university’s interests were advanced with clarity and confidence. Because of her stewardship and collaboration, Grambling State now stands on even stronger footing to protect and leverage one of our most powerful institutional assets.”

Vice President Penya Moses spoke about the process, saying, “This was a detailed and strategic process that required patience, precision, and partnership. Working alongside Kean Miller and engaging constructively with peer institutions, we focused on demonstrating the distinctiveness and legacy of Grambling State University’s ‘G’ — a symbol that has represented Tiger pride for generations. We appreciated the professionalism of our counterparts in helping establish clear boundaries that allow each institution’s mark to stand on its own. Securing federal registration strengthens our ability to protect the mark, expand licensing opportunities, and steward the University’s brand with integrity for years to come.”

Article Continues Below

The Grambling State “G” logo is synonymous with athletic excellence. Most recently, Grambling clinched a bid into the March Madness tournament after a thrilling First Four victory over Montana State in 2024. The team achieved national attention when it faced Zach Edey and the Purdue Boilermakers. But the athletic brand significantly saw a boost due to the sustained excellence of Eddie G. Robinson during his 56-year tenure with the Grambling State football team.

Vice President for University Advancement and Innovation Brandon A. Logan emphasized the impact it will have on the Grambling brand in the future.

“Our brand is one of our most valuable institutional assets. The ‘G’ is instantly recognizable across generations of alumni, student-athletes, band members, and supporters worldwide. Federal trademark protection allows us to elevate and monetize the power of the Grambling State brand strategically, ensuring that when people see that black and gold ‘G,’ they know it stands for excellence, tradition, and enduring legacy.”