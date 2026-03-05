The USC Trojans opened up Big Ten Tournament play on Thursday with a matchup against the Washington Cougars. But with the game having already tipped-off, the number one concern on USC’s minds will be star freshman Jazzy Davidson who appeared to suffer an injury early in the first quarter.

Jazzy Davidson seemingly suffered a shoulder injury and exited the game while heading to the locker room with USC leading 6-4 early. Davidson was able to return to the game before halftime, but was seemingly bothered by the injury. She finished the half with only five points one rebound and two steals, while shooting 1-of-9 from the field, 0-of-3 from the 3-point line and 3-of-5 from the free-throw line.

Fresh off winning the Big Ten Freshman of the Year Award, Davidson has been one of the best players in college basketball this season regardless of class. She was the No. 1 overall recruit in the class of 2025. Her commitment, along with JuJu Watkins (2023) and Saniyah Hall (2026) gave the Trojans the top-three recruits in three of the last four recruiting classes.

Davidson has appeared in 29 games this season, at a little over 34 minutes per game. She’s been averaging 17.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 2.0 steals and 2.1 blocked shots with splits of 40.5 percent shooting from the field, 28.1 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 77 percent shooting from the free-throw line. She leads USC in all five major statistical categories.

Coming into the Big Ten Tournament, USC was the 17-12 overall and 9-9 in conference play. In order to get into the NCAA Tournament, they likely need a strong showing in the Big Ten Tournament.