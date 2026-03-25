The Denver Broncos had an abysmal start to their offseason. While other contenders were able to patch up their weaknesses in one way or another, Denver was left on an island with their hands empty. The Broncos lost a key player in John Franklin-Meyers and failed to add any players. That, combined with the rest of the AFC West making significant moves, made fans worried and furious with the team.

However, the Broncos did bounce back nicely in the second week. They shocked the NFL world by trading for Miami Dolphins star wide receiver Jaylen Waddle. While the trade did cost Denver their first-round pick this year, they have found a solution to a problem that has plagued them for years now.

That being said, the job's not finished for the Broncos just yet. Denver still has a few areas that need to be addressed this offseason. The NFL draft is the perfect chance for the team to do that. Which position group needs the most attention heading into the 2026 season?

Broncos' offseason roundup

As mentioned earlier, the Broncos had a fairly quiet offseason. We already talked about the Jaylen Waddle trade: Denver gave up this year's first-round pick (#30), their third-round pick this year, and a swap of fourth-round picks for the star wide receiver. We also touched on the departure of defensive end John Franklin-Meyers this offseason.

The truth is that those two moves are more than half of the deals that the Broncos did this offseason. The only other notable roster change this offseason for Denver is losing PJ Locke in free agency. Most of Denver's efforts this offseason have been focused on retaining its players from last season.

Players such as running back JK Dobbins, tight end Adam Trautman, and linebackers Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad are staying with Denver on new deals. The Broncos retain their familiarity from last season, but it's hard to bank on the excellence of this team last season with their rivals all getting better this offseason.

The Chiefs signed running back and Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker. The Raiders are poised to get Fernando Mendoza and have made moves to bolster the roster around him. The Broncos are still heavy contenders in the AFC West, but the gap between them and their rivals is closer than ever.

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Broncos' biggest need in free agency

Truth be told, the Broncos don't necessarily have an immediate need to fill in this year's draft class. The wide receiver position was the only area where Denver needed an instant contributor, and they already got that with Waddle. That's part of the reason why Denver was so willing to part with two picks in this year's draft, including their first. The Broncos still have an excellent collection of Day 2 and 3 picks to work with.

Denver has been excellent in finding these Day 2 and 3 steals. Nik Bonitto is the biggest name that stands out, but two of their key players on offense (Marvin Mims and RJ Harvey) are also late-round picks. The Broncos can definitely find some value even this late in the draft.

To see which position group is their biggest need, we have to look at their depth. The Broncos already have their starting 11 on both ends on lock, along with their backups in different formations. What they need, though, is future security. In that regard, the Broncos' offensive line will likely need the most help.

Denver had a great offensive line last offseason, thanks in large part to their star tackle duo of Garrett Bolles and Mike McGlinchey. Both players were ranked in the top 20 in ESPN's pass protection win rate last season, with Bolles in particular being seventh in the league. Their excellence in sealing off pass rushers from the edge gave Nix a lot of breathing room in the pocket.

That being said, the depth behind Bolles and McGlinchey is thin. They have 2024 undrafted free agent Frank Crum and undrafted veteran Matt Peart backing up their tackle duo. With both Bolles and McGlinchey on the wrong side of 30, the Broncos need to make sure that they are ready for a potential injury or for either player to retire soon. The Broncos last drafted an offensive lineman in 2017, when they took Bolles. It's high time for Denver to find his replacement and prepare for life without their star tackle duo.