St. John's is moving on to the Sweet 16. Hee Red Storm faced off with Kansas in the second round. It was a 65-67 win for the team on Sunday to send them Sweet 16, capped off with a buzzer-beater by St. John's guard Dylan Darling.

While it was an unreal shot to win the game for the Red Storm, it was also one of a kind, according to Jared Berson, per Sports Reference.

“St. John’s’ Dylan Darling is the first player in NCAA Tournament history to make a true buzzer-beater for his only points of a game,” Berson posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Article Continues Below

Darling did not have a massive game for the Red Storm. He played just 18 minutes after starting the game and had a rebound, four assists, and two steals. He also went one for five from the field. Still, the one shot was massive. Darling had just two points in the game, but the two points were the difference and the game-winner.

St. John's was led by the combination of Zuby Ejiofor and Bryce Hopkins. Ejoifor scored 18 points, while adding nine rebounds, four assists, a block, and a steal. Hopkins also put in 18 points while adding seven rebounds with an assist and two steals. While the two were great, it is the shot by Darling that will be remembered in the lore of St. John's.

This is the first trip to the Sweet 16 since 1999. The Red Storm will face off with Duke on Saturday with a chance to move to the Elite Eight for the first time since 1999, and potentially play in their first Final Four since 1985.