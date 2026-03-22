St. John's is moving on to the Sweet 16. After a dominating win for St. John's over Northern Iowa, the Red Storm faced off with Kansas in the second round. It was a 65-67 win for St. John's on Sunday to send them Sweet 16.

St. John's had a 13-point lead with under eight minutes to play in the game, but Kansas made the comeback, tying the game late. Still, Dylan Darling would hit the game-winner as time expired to send St. John's to the Sweet 16.

ST. JOHN’S BEATS KANSAS AT THE BUZZER 🚨🤯 Dylan Darling gets downhill and finishes at the rim! ST. JOHN’S IS GOING TO THE SWEET 16 🙌 pic.twitter.com/TrF4GDXoPW — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 22, 2026

Darling did not have a massive game for the Red Storm. He played just 18 minutes after starting the game and had a rebound, four assists, and two steals. He also went one for five from the field. Still, the one shot was massive. Darling had just two points in the game, but the two points were the difference and the game-winner.

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Zuby Ejoifor and Bryce Hopkins led the way for St. John's. Ejoifor scored 18 points while having nine rebounds, four assists, a block, and a steal. Meanwhile, Hopkins also scored 18 points while adding seven rebounds, an assist, and two steals.

Kansas got some solid performances as well. Darryn Peterson scored 21 points and willed his team back into the game. He also had four rebounds and four blocks in the game. Meanwhile, Melvin Council Jr. has 15 points with nine rebounds, a block, a steal, and four assists.

St. John's is heading to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 1999. They will face Duke in the Sweet 16 in Wahsington DC on Friday.