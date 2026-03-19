High Point basketball spilled its emotions on the floor after stunning Wisconsin 83-82 Thursday. Panthers head coach Flynn Cayman called out Power Four teams that underestimated his team while Chase Johnston praised his team's fight. Yet this March Madness upset snapped a notable 57-game streak involving the victors.

The Big South champs were winless all time against teams representing the Power Four, but not anymore after busting brackets.

HIGH POINT!!!! 0-57 against Power Conference teams, got their FIRST!!! 1st NCAA win! Our Cinderella team!!!! pic.twitter.com/hEYWFsWS2t — Nadine Babu (@NadineBabu) March 19, 2026

Call it the biggest win in program history for the private university in North Carolina. But this victory also shined a light on mid-majors and the sense of belonging in the NCAA Tournament.

High Point makes big statement for non-Power 4 teams in March Madness

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Some fans started believing the tournament began losing its luster. An event birthing Cinderella runs started to lose ground in the era of the College Basketball Transfer Portal and NIL.

Except High Point's roster features no one who played in the Big Ten, Southeastern Conference or Atlantic Coast Conference. The Panthers do feature guard Conrad Martinez as a past Arizona Wildcat. Graduate student Cam'Ron Fletcher (Xavier) and forward Youssouf Singare (UConn) came to the school after playing Big East basketball.

Everyone else came in as little-known recruits or transfers from another mid-major program. That includes Chase Johnston, who arrived via Florida Gulf Coast before hitting the go-ahead basket.

Now the Panthers know what it's like to beat a large school like Wisconsin. They'll be brimming with confidence as they head to the round of 32 for the first time ever, likely to face another Power Four opponent in the No. 4 seeded Arkansas Razorbacks.