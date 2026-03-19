Goals and Lionel Messi are effectively synonyms, and the Argentine looks to have no intention of slowing down anytime soon despite being 38 years old. Messi opened his team’s account in the second leg of their Round of 16 tie against Nashville in the Concacaf Champions Cup, marking the 900th goal of his illustrious career. Of course, the La Masia graduate also has over 400 assists to his name.

The former Barcelona talisman received the ball at the edge of the box off a cross from Sergio Reguilon in just the seventh minute. He touched the ball past the first defender before firing a shot through the legs of a second defender, proving impossible for the goalkeeper to stop, per a post on X by ClutchPoints.

HISTORY FOR LIONEL MESSI 🐐 He nets the 900th goal of his career.pic.twitter.com/zxTZ55pTXC — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 18, 2026

Reguilon had initially received the ball off Messi’s Argentine teammate Rodrigo De Paul to start off the team move. With the first leg ending 0-0, the goal means that Miami is the favorite to qualify for the semifinals of the Concacaf Champions Cup.

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Till date, Messi has scored three goals in three games for Inter Miami in the current campaign. He has a total of 53 goals and 29 assists in 56 appearances across four seasons and continues to operate at a high level.

His recent form also bodes well for Argentina’s upcoming campaign at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which is set to be hosted by the USA, Canada and Mexico. The defending champions are one of the obvious favorites to lift the trophy once again and an in-form Messi only means good things for his national team.

Regardless, Messi’s goal means that he has become the second player in football history to score at least 900 FIFA-recognized goals. Cristiano Ronaldo, who leads the way with 965, currently plies his trade with the Saudi League’s Al-Nasser.

However, Messi is still almost two years younger than the Portuguese international and it will be interesting to see who finishes with the bigger number by the time the two hang up their boots.