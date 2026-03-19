The Los Angeles Lakers have formally opened the bidding process for a new jersey patch sponsor beginning with the 2026–27 NBA season and beyond. It signals the end of their current five-year agreement with Bibigo, which began in 2021 and was valued at over $100 million.

The franchise released a press release inviting bids for what was described as a category-defining sponsorship, per a post on X by The Sporting Tribune’s Arash Markazi.

“The Lakers are one of the most recognizable brands in the world, synonymous with greatness, championships, style, and legacy. There’s no question the value of the Lakers starts on the court in the heart of Los Angeles and uniquely extends across culture and entertainment to reach people everywhere. The elite identity of the Purple and Gold blends legendary history with dynamic newness, creating moments and experiences that are remembered forever,” Lakers vice president of corporate partnerships Jim Snodgrass said, via the release.

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The Lakers have had only two jersey patch sponsors since the program’s inception. Their first deal with Wish (2017–2021) was valued at approximately $12–14 million annually. However, the Bibigo partnership also extended beyond the NBA and included branding across the South Bay Lakers (G League) and the franchise’s esports division, unlike the deal with Wish. The upcoming bidding process can also be expected to include the South Bay Lakers and other LA affiliates.

The release explicitly stated that the move represents the “next chapter” of the franchise’s evolution, citing its broadcast presence in over 230 markets, hundreds of millions of global fans, and approximately 89 million social media followers. It went on to cite legendary players such as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson, and Kobe Bryant, alongside current stars in LeBron James and Luka Doncic.

The outgoing Bibigo deal itself was also historically significant. It marked the first South Korean company to secure an NBA jersey patch and was aimed at expanding the Lakers’ footprint in Asian markets.