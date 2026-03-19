Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James trended Monday for a monstrous dunk against the Houston Rockets. But now a potential future venture appears to be dunking on him.

James' vision of becoming an NBA owner took a major hit Wednesday. James' partnership with Fenway Sports Group appeared to eyeball Las Vegas in setting a new franchise up. But FSG is set to pass on expansion according to Joe Vardon and Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic.

The price is a big factor, with the expected cost “reportedly seeking expansion fees as high as $8 billion per team.”

This still puts a major dent to James' ownership vision as the league continues talks of expansion.

What happens next for the Lakers' LeBron James amid ownership hit?

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The Athletic added how “FSG was long expected to be James’ primary financial backer in his stated desire to be an NBA team owner.”

But this sudden move makes it “less likely” that James will pursue ownership of a franchise, Vardon and Vorkunov added.

Fenway Sports Group has partnered with James since 2011 during a time he played for the Miami Heat. The group owns the Boston Red Sox and soccer club Liverpool of the English Premier League.

James' net worth is set at $1.4 billion, leading fans to believe he's got enough to own a team. But he'll need to join a team of investors if he continues to pursue owning a sports franchise.

The four-time NBA champion also must retire to make an ownership run. The 41-year-old James currently remains undecided about playing in 2026-27.