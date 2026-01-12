Penny Hardaway didn't hold back on the performance of his Memphis Tigers squad after losing 89-78 to the FAU Owls on Sunday afternoon.

Hardaway is going through his eighth season as the Tigers' head coach. Having reached three NCAA Tournaments, he is experiencing his toughest year yet with the program amid a 7-8 start to the 2025-26 campaign. The loss to FAU didn't help matters for him and the squad.

Hardaway reflected on the loss after the game, per reporter Parth Upadhyaya. He was brutal with his criticism of the team's energy and effort, emphasizing the importance of them answering the calls to step up in the rotation.

“Memphis HC Penny Hardaway said he was “totally disappointed” again by his team’s energy/effort in today’s road loss to FAU. I asked him what he’s done to get through to his players and what he can still do,” Upadhyaya wrote.

“The talking is done. We’ve talked enough. Guys just gotta step up and do it — they’ve just gotta get it done. I mean, we’ve tried everything,” Hardaway said.

Memphis HC Penny Hardaway said he was “totally disappointed” again by his team’s energy/effort in today’s road loss to FAU. I asked him what he’s done to get through to his players and what he can still do. “The talking is done. We’ve talked enough. Guys just gotta step up and… pic.twitter.com/DfpVcxnrxC — Parth Upadhyaya (@pupadhyaya_) January 11, 2026

How Penny Hardaway, Memphis performed against FAU

Article Continues Below

Penny Hardaway has given Memphis valuable consistency with seven consecutive 20-win seasons. However, the loss to FAU needs to be a wake-up call if he and the team look to keep that streak alive.

The game was competitive between the two teams, seeing the Owls only up 36-34 at halftime. However, the Tiger faltered down the stretch as they were unable to crash the glass and get stops on defense to keep their opponents at bay.

Two players scored in double-digits for Memphis in the loss. Aaron Bradshaw led the way with 21 points, five rebounds, one assist, and one block. He shot 9-of-15 from the field, including 3-of-3 from beyond the arc. Dug McDaniel came next with 12 points and four steals, while Zach Davis provided nine points and four rebounds.

Memphis fell to a 7-8 record on the season, sitting at fourth place in the American Conference standings. They are above the USF Bulls and UAB Blazers while trailing the Owls and Charlotte 49ers.

The Tigers will look to bounce back in their next matchup, being at home. They host the Temple Owls on Jan. 14 at 8 p.m. ET.