2024-25 has been a stellar season for Penny Hardaway and Memphis basketball. The Tigers started the season with a bang, upsetting UConn and Michigan State and playing some very good basketball in November.

Since then, the Tigers have rolled through the schedule in the American Athletic Conference, dispatching nearly all comers on their way to a 16-2 conference record. On Friday night, Memphis sealed the outright AAC regular season championship with an 84-68 win over South Florida on senior night in front of the home fans.

After the game, Hardaway was understandably satisfied after cutting down the nets in Memphis, via Matt Infield of Action News 5.

The greatest sports figure in the city's history cuts down the nets at FedExForum. Penny Hardaway: Outright AAC regular season champion head coach at Memphis. "It's a beautiful thing baby. What a difference a year makes." pic.twitter.com/WQiSc4RRwX — Matt Infield (@Matt_Infield) March 8, 2025

“It's a beautiful thing baby,” Hardaway said. “What a difference a year makes.”

Hardaway is of course referring to a disappointing campaign last season, where Memphis finished fifth in the American and missed out on the NCAA Tournament. He and the Tigers have bounced back in a big way and will try to sweep the conference titles with a tournament title in a week's time before heading to the Big Dance.

The Memphis fans have also played a big part in the turnaround this season. The Tigers are 13-2 at home and were able to pick up a resounding win to clinch the title with a great second half. After the game. Hardaway also addressed the Memphis faithful that stuck around for the celebration.

Penny Hardaway on the mic addressing the crowd after the Tigers clinched the AAC regular season title outright: "Memphis, we did this for you guys…What a difference a year makes. God is good, I love you guys. Thank you so much." pic.twitter.com/rsNpSPNSAw — Matt Infield (@Matt_Infield) March 8, 2025

“Memphis, we did this for you guys,” Hardaway said. “Thank you guys so much. What a difference a year makes. God is good, I love you guys. Thank you so much.”

This Memphis basketball team won't be satisfied with just a conference title with as well as it has played at times this year. Led by star guards PJ Haggerty and Tyrese Hunter, this Tigers team should feel like it has a chance to beat any team on any day.

Hardaway has yet to make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament during his time as the Memphis head coach. He is just 1-2 in two appearances, reaching the round of 64 one time. With such a talented roster that is playing well at the right time, the former NBA star has a chance to make it to the second weekend for the first time as a coach in 2025.