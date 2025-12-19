Miami basketball has been playing well this season, and it has taken a collective group effort to get where they are now. As much as what they do on the court is important, how they support each other off the court is important as well. That's going to come in play more than ever now, as Marcus Allen will be out for the remainder of the season after a recent diagnosis, according to ESPN.

“Miami sophomore forward Marcus Allen has been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma and will miss the remainder of the season, the school announced Friday,” ESPN wrote.

The program and Allen's family said that the diagnosis came from a routine medical test. Allen is from Miami, but he started his collegiate career in Missouri before coming back home to play, as he's averaging 5.3 points and 3.1 rebounds, shooting 42.4% from the field.

“Marcus is an incredible person and teammate, and we will do everything we can to support him and his amazing family during this difficult time,” head coach Jai Lucas said. “Marcus brings toughness and selflessness to our locker room every day and those same qualities will help him defeat this disease. Our entire program will continue to support Marcus in any way that we can as he focuses on his health.”

“We want to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers during an extremely difficult time for our family,” Allen's family said in a statement. “We thank God for his continued Grace, Mercy and Favor. We wait in anticipation for the miracle healing to take place. We are standing on FAITH.”

There have been athletes who returned to play after they were treated for non-Hodgkin lymphoma, such as World Series pitcher Jon Lester and All-Star reliever Liam Hendriks.

There should be no doubt that Miami will keep Allen in their thoughts while they're out on the court.