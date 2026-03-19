The Wisconsin Badgers enter March Madness with momentum and a major boost to their frontcourt. Junior forward Nolan Winter is good to go, giving Wisconsin added confidence ahead of its opening-round matchup vs. High Point.

Winter missed the last four games after suffering an ankle injury earlier this month vs. Maryland. However, recent developments indicate he is ready to return, strengthening Wisconsin’s outlook as the NCAA Tournament begins.

The matchup with High Point already carries intrigue as a classic 5 vs. 12 showdown. High Point enters with one of the nation’s most efficient offenses, placing added emphasis on defense and rebounding. Those are the areas where Winter’s presence becomes especially important.

Basket Under Review's Lukas Hawkins shared the latest update on X, formerly Twitter, offering key details ahead of the first-round matchup in Portland.

“After missing the last four games heading into the NCAA Tournament, Wisconsin's Nolan Winter is not listed on the initial player availability report for tomorrow. Looks like the Badgers' big man is good to go after a week of expressing that optimism.”

After missing the last four games heading into the NCAA Tournament, Wisconsin's Nolan Winter is not listed on the initial player availability report for tomorrow. Looks like the Badgers' big man is good to go after a week of expressing that optimism. pic.twitter.com/XXSfgRZ03q — Lukas Harkins (@hardwiredsports) March 19, 2026

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Hawkins’ report aligns with comments from Wisconsin’s staff throughout the week. The program consistently expressed confidence in Winter’s recovery as he returned to practice and increased his activity level.

For Wisconsin, the timing is significant. The junior anchors the defense and leads the team on the glass, making him a critical piece in maintaining structure on both ends of the floor. In his absence, the Badgers adjusted rotations and sacrificed size in key stretches.

Now, with his return trending in the right direction, Wisconsin regains a key advantage. His presence allows the team to control tempo and establish a stronger interior presence against a high-scoring opponent.

Ultimately, the matchup with High Point becomes far more balanced. If Winter performs at or near his usual level, Wisconsin should be in a strong position to advance and begin its tournament run with a statement performance.