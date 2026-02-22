Michigan State took a 66-60 victory over Ohio State on Sunday. Once again, Jeremy Fears Jr. found himself in a moment of controversy.

In the second half of the game, Fears went for a layup and was fouled by Amare Bynum. Fears then lifted hit leg while being fouled, hitting Bynum in the groin.

Referees then reviewed the play, and “They've ruled nothing egregious,” per the CBS broadcast.

Officials reviewed this play between Jeremy Fears and Amare Bynum. "They've ruled nothing egregious." pic.twitter.com/0bOU4zqp1e — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) February 22, 2026

“He gets bumped off there, but then his left leg,” said analyst Robbie Hummel.

“His shot was off target, but his knee was not,” added Kevin Harlan.

It was also noted that the idea of calling a foul on Fears comes from his recent history, which possibly led to the review of the play. On Jan. 30 against Michigan, Fears passed the ball out to the corner, and then tripped Yaxel Lendeborg as he went to defend the players with the ball.

Then on Feb. 4, against Minnesota, he was being defended tightly. The Michigan State player then turned and kicked the groin of Minnesota's Caleb William. He also appeared to try to trip a different player later in the game. It would not end there, as against Illinois, it seems he purposely tripped David Mirkovic. Ultimately, the refs on the floor ruled the play incidental, and Fears were to the free throw line.

The game was tied at 45 when the incident occurred with 8:37 left in the second half. Fears would contribute 11 points with eight assists and two steals, as Michigan State pulled away late.

The Spartans are now 22-5 on the season, and 12-4 in conference play, good for a tie for third in the conference. They will return to the court on Thursday against Purdue.