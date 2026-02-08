With the No. 5 Illinois basketball team losing to No. 10 Michigan State on Saturday night, 85-82, there is one moment that was controversial in the sports world that involved Spartans guard Jeremy Fears Jr. tripping David Mirkovic. While the controversy with the Illinois basketball team and Michigan State is one that has been talked about, head coach Brad Underwood gives his thoughts on the play.

During the first half, there was a play where, in transition, Fears passed the ball to a teammate as he slid his leg out, tripping Markovic, leading to a whistle.

Jeremy Fears with another trip sliding his feet? pic.twitter.com/qDzK6wzT1J — mm (@muhtacinm) February 8, 2026

When Underwood talked about it, he would say that “there was nothing on the trip,” implying that it is Fears' natural movement in that play. Underwood would also complement Fears, who led with 26 points and 15 assists.

“I mean, they looked at it, it's always going to be a judgmental thing, he stops, and it's what he does. But, he was terrific,” Underwood said, according to Glenn Kinley. “We didn't do a very good job of squaring him up. He plays with great speed and pace.”

“He's crafty, he's smart, and did a nice job tonight,” Underwood continued.

WATCH: #Illini Brad Underwood and David Mirkovic on the controversial play in the first half which was reviewed for a possible trip on Michigan State's Jeremy Fears. Underwood: "There was nothing on the trip. They looked at it. It's always going to be a judgmental thing. He… pic.twitter.com/ekkOZQEuAV — Glenn Kinley (@glenn_kinley) February 8, 2026

Article Continues Below

Illinois basketball's David Mirkovic on the Jeremy Fears Jr. trip

As the Illinois basketball team was coming off a 40-point win over Northwestern, the program was hoping to continue that momentum in the contest against Michigan State. It was a back-and-forth game on Saturday that saw haymakers being thrown by the Fighting Illini and the Spartans, but it would be the latter that came out on top in overtime.

Going back to the trip, the person who was on the receiving end, Markovic, believed it was an accident.

“I wasn't thinking about it. I was just running down, fell. Coaches saw that. I think it was accident,” Mirkovic said after the loss as he recorded 18 points, six rebounds, and six assists against the Michigan State Spartans.

At any rate, Illinois is now 20-4, 11-2 in Big Ten conference play, as they look to bounce back againast the Wisconsin Badgers on Tuesday night.