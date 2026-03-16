There have been many stories told about the Cleveland Cavaliers' unforgettable run to the title in 2016. But Iman Shumpert's revelation about Tony Allen's role—sort of—in helping them stop the Golden State Warriors is a new one.

The Warriors were a juggernaut that year, having won a record 73 games. They took a 3-1 lead against the Cavaliers in the NBA Finals and looked well on their way to capture a second straight title. Cleveland, however, stormed back and completed the most improbable comeback for the team's first-ever title.

On “Out the Mud,” Shumpert admitted that he and JR Smith were having “a good little war” with Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson defensively in the series. Shumpert said Allen called him to offer some tips.

“M*********** called me immediately. ‘Hey, bro, you got Klay right? Who you got, Klay or Steph? I know you got one of them.'” recalled Shumpert.

“I said, ‘Do not help off. Wherever you’re at, I don’t care, going to help, ain’t no help,'” added Allen, who was then with the Memphis Grizzlies.

When a three-time All-NBA Defensive First Team member tells you how to defend, you listen. So that's exactly what Shumpert and Smith did. Eventually, they survived the Warriors, winning in a classic battle in Game 7.

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“He (Allen) said, ‘Ain’t no help, and get used to it, you’re about to have about three rebounds.' He said, ‘For what? What do you want to get the rebound for? If they get the rebound, where is it going? And if you ain’t there what’s going to happen?' But it was like making sense,” added Shumpert.

While Curry and Thompson still got their numbers, Shumpert said he and Smith played scrappy against them, upon the advice of Allen as well. Matthew Dellavedova also played a huge role in guarding the Splash Brothers.

Allen had his fair share of intense tussles with Curry and Thompson, with the Grizzlies and the Warriors meeting multiple times in the regular season. Golden State beat Memphis in the conference semifinals, 4-2, in 2015 en route to the title.