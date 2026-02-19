Mississippi State basketball delivered one of its biggest wins of the season Wednesday night, outlasting Auburn 91-85 in a pivotal SEC showdown. The Humphrey Coliseum clash featured a historic shooting display and a late comeback that energized the home crowd in Starkville.

Josh Hubbard delivered a career performance for Mississippi State. The junior guard scored 46 points and knocked down a program-record 10 three-pointers. His 46-point outing also set the school record for most points scored in an SEC game. Hubbard erupted for 35 points in the first half, hitting nine triples before halftime and powering the Bulldogs to a 49-33 lead at the break.

The game shifted in the second half. The Tigers erased an 18-point deficit and took a 64-63 lead on a put-back by former Bulldog KeShawn Murphy. The transfer storyline added another layer of intensity as the Tigers later extended their advantage to 80-73 with under four minutes remaining.

Mississippi State answered with an 18-5 closing run. Hubbard tied the game on a driving layup with 1:11 remaining. After Auburn hit a free throw, he buried his 10th three from the corner to give the Bulldogs an 85-83 lead they never surrendered.

On Thursday morning, the Mostly Hoops With Mark Titus & Co. show posted on X (formerly known as Twitter), sharing a clip of Hubbard celebrating and directing words toward Murphy in the final seconds at Humphrey Coliseum.

“YOU DON’T LEAVE STATE!”

“YOU DON’T LEAVE STATE!” Josh Hubbard went off last night then chirped former Mississippi State player Keyshawn Murphy pic.twitter.com/f2VAirUv0R — Mostly Hoops With Mark Titus & Co. (@MostlyHoopsShow) February 19, 2026

In its caption, the show characterized the moment as Hubbard chirping at his former teammate after his offseason transfer to Auburn.

Hubbard finished 13-for-24 from the field and 10-for-17 from three while adding nine rebounds in a complete offensive showcase. Murphy totaled seven points and 11 rebounds in his return to Starkville, playing a key role in Auburn’s second-half surge.

The win pushed Mississippi State basketball to 13-13 overall and 5-8 in SEC play, snapping a five-game home losing streak and restoring momentum inside Humphrey Coliseum. With Hubbard leading the charge, the Bulldogs delivered a statement performance that could shift the trajectory of their conference push in the weeks ahead.