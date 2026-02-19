Josh Hubbard went off in the first half for a historic night during the Mississippi State Bulldogs' matchup against the Auburn Tigers on Wednesday night.

Hubbard is going through the junior year of his collegiate career with the Bulldogs. He stands tall as one of the best scorers in the country, proving himself of that status with his showing in the first half against Auburn.

The star guard torched the nets throughout the first 20 minutes of regulation. He put together a stat line of 35 points, four rebounds and two steals. He shot 13-of-18 from the field, including 9-of-12 from beyond the arc. His elite shooting from 3-point land allowed him to make program history by setting a new record for most 3-pointers made in a game.

JOSH HUBBARD HAS BROKEN THE MISSISSIPPI STATE RECORD FOR MADE THREES IN A GAME. HE'S DONE IT IN THE FIRST HALF. pic.twitter.com/1EY9sgzvex — Mississippi State Men's Basketball (@HailStateMBK) February 19, 2026

How Josh Hubbard, Mississippi State played against Auburn

Josh Hubbard enjoyed himself one of the best games of his career and got to top it off by leading Mississippi State to the 91-85 home win over Auburn.

His explosion in the first half allowed the Bulldogs to lead 49-33 at halftime. Even though the Tigers fought back in the second half, the hosts responded by making enough big plays down the stretch to keep their opponents at bay.

Three players scored in double-digits for Mississippi State in the win, including Hubbard. He finished with a remarkable stat line of 46 points, nine rebounds, three assists, and two steals. He shot 15-of-27 overall, including 10-of-16 from downtown, and 6-of-9 from the charity stripe. Jayden Epps came next with 13 points and three assists, Shawn Jones Jr. had 12 points and five assists, while Ja'Borri McGhee provided seven points and four assists.

Mississippi State improved to a 13-13 overall record, going 5-8 in its SEC matchups so far. They sit at 12th place in the conference standings, being above the Oklahoma Sooners and the Ole Miss Rebels. However, they trail the Tigers and the Georgia Bulldogs.

Mississippi State will look forward to its next matchup, being on the road. They take on the South Carolina Gamecocks as tip-off will take place on Feb. 21 at 1 p.m. ET.