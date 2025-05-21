The Mississippi State basketball team picked up a big boost on Wednesday as Josh Hubbard announced that he is returning for another season. Hubbard has been testing the NBA Draft waters, but he decided that he is better off polishing his game at the college level for at least another season. Hubbard was one of the best players in the SEC this past season, and getting him back completely changes things for next season.

“NEWS: Mississippi State guard Josh Hubbard is withdrawing from the NBA Draft and will return to Starkville next season, he told @On3sports,” Joe Tipton said in a post. “The 5-11 sophomore lead the SEC in scoring this year, averaging 18.9 PPG. Expected, but exciting news for Chris Jans.”

Texas' Tre Johnson was actually the leading scorer in the SEC last year as he averaged 19.9 points per game, but Hubbard's 18.9 was the second-best in the loaded conference that was the deepest in all of college basketball.

Josh Hubbard has been with the Mississippi State basketball team for two seasons now, and he has been one of the best scorers in the SEC during both of those seasons. Hubbard averaged 17.1 PPG during his freshman year and he started in 16 of the 35 games that he played.

Hubbard was a full-time starter this past season after his big freshman year. He helped lead Mississippi State to a 20-11 overall record in the regular season. The Bulldogs ended up making the NCAA Tournament as an eight-seed, but they lost in the first round to nine-seed Baylor.

With Josh Hubbard back for another season, the future looks bright for the Mississippi State basketball team. The Bulldogs have been trending in the right direction for the past couple of seasons, but they haven't been able to get over the hump in the NCAA Tournament. With their best player coming back next season, the tournament will once again be an expectation, and getting a win in the big dance is the next step for this program.