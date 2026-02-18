After getting swept by North Carolina last season, NC State is now one-up on its in-state rival in the 2025-2026 college basketball season. The Wolfpack let the Tar Heels know about it after the game, specifically star point guard Quadir Copeland.

Copeland led NC State to the 82-58 victory, as he has done all season. He was also the mind behind the Wolfpack's post-game gimmick, which included forward Ven-Allen Lubin wearing a bedazzled belt around his neck to mock the Tar Heels.

“BTA,” Copeland said, via On3 Sports' Noah Fleischman. “Yes, it is [a message to North Carolina]. They was talking a lot of, ‘North Carolina school this, North Carolina school that.' So it's crazy how fast the tables turned. We bedazzled our belt, too, for them.”

The backstory behind NC State’s belt after the win over UNC. “BTA,” Quadir Copeland said. “It’s crazy how fast the tables turn. We bedazzled our belt for them too.” pic.twitter.com/gqOAklIM2g — Noah Fleischman (@fleischman_noah) February 18, 2026

Brandishing a belt has been North Carolina star freshman Caleb Wilson's gimmick all season. The future NBA lottery pick has been celebrating the Tar Heels' victories with a sparkled belt, inspiring Copeland and Lubin to make one of their own.

Wilson did not get a chance to compete in his first North Carolina-NC State rivalry game. The freshman has been sidelined with a broken hand that could keep him out for the rest of the regular season.

Copeland added that he told Wilson to “suit up next time” in the post-game handshake line. North Carolina and NC State do not have any more scheduled matchups, though they could meet in the ACC Tournament.

Quadir Copeland leads NC State to big rebound win over UNC

NC State entered the heated rivalry on a two-game skid, consisting of a 41-point blowout thrashing from Louisville and a heartbreaking one-point loss to Miami. The Wolfpack needed a big win over No. 16 North Carolina at home to keep their ACC title hopes alive.

Copeland paced the team to victory when it needed him most yet again. The senior led the team with 20 points, six rebounds, seven assists and four steals, while refraining from committing a single turnover. With another brilliant faciliating performance, Copeland is now averaging 8.6 assists in his last eight games.

NC State has one week to celebrate the victory before returning to another marquee matchup. The Wolfpack will look to embark on another win streak against No. 16 Virginia on the road in their next outing.