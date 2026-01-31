Though the No. 5 Nebraska basketball team suffered a collapse to the No. 3 Michigan Wolverines last Tuesday, losing 75-72, the program is still in great shape to be a top team in the nation. With some saying that the Nebraska basketball team is a contender for March Madness, the program would get a shoutout to its greatness.

Analyst Jon Rothstein spoke about the Ciornhuskers on CBS Sports and said that they were the “most impressive team in college basketball this week,” despite the loss to head coach Dusty May and the Wolverines.

However, Rothstein pointed out how head coach Fred Hoiberg's squad was missing key players such as Braden Frager and Rienk Mast, and still kept it close and had the game in their grasp to win.

“And Arizona right now, obviously, on the inside track to be the number one overall seed on Selection Sunday, but in this cold weather, marinating right now like a great sauce on the stove is Fred Hoiberg's Nebraska ‘Huskers,” Rothstein said. “And I will say this, the most impressive team in college basketball this week was Nebraska, even though Nebraska lost to Michigan, no Braden Frager, no Rienk Mast, and Nebraska still good enough to win that game in Ann Arbor.”

"The most impressive team in college basketball this week was Nebraska."@JonRothstein points out that @HuskerMBB was still good enough to beat Michigan despite being down two starters. pic.twitter.com/SMuvv2w0KX — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) January 31, 2026

At any rate, the Nebraska basketball team suffered its first loss of the season against Michigan, putting them at a 20-1 record, now 9-1 in Big Ten play. Hoiberg and the Cornhuskers look to get back on track with another ranked matchup against the No. 9 Illinois Fighting Illini on Sunday afternoon.