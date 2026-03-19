The New York Rangers and the New Jersey Devils faced off Thursday night at Madison Square Garden, giving Olympic teammates JT Miller and Jack Hughes a chance to reunite on the ice, this time back to their usual roles for their respective NHL teams.

Following the game, Miller was asked whether he had developed a newfound respect for Hughes after spending time with the Devils star during the 2026 Milan Cortina Games.

“I’ve had a lot of respect for him as a player — he’s obviously an elite talent in the league, but I think I respect him more as a person to be honest with you,” Miller said while speaking to reporters in the locker room, via Jonny Lazarus of the Daily Faceoff.

There was an undeniably strong bond formed among Team USA players during their memorable gold-medal-winning run in Italy.

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Hughes, of course, has been enjoying the status of a hockey hero since scoring the game-winner against Canada in the gold-medal game. He finished that tournament with seven points on four goals and three assists. His brother, Quinn, led all Team USA players with eight points on a goal and seven assists.

As for Miller, he had zero points with a minus-1 plus/minus, while attempting just five shots on goal through six appearances. But what matters the most is the gold Team USA won.

As for Thursday's game, Miller and the Rangers fell prey to the Devils, 6-3. Miller had an assist for New York, while Hughes recorded a goal and two helpers.