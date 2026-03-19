The Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James is not part of any group bidding for an NBA expansion team in Las Vegas. The rumors arose after James’ Fenway Sports Group was initially reported to be considering a bid for the Las Vegas expansion team. The city, alongside Seattle, has emerged as a prime candidate for one of the two new NBA franchises.

However, with FSG ruling out the expansion which is reportedly set to cost as high as $8 billion per team, James has publicly stated that he is not part of any group bidding for the Las Vegas team, per a post on X by ESPN’s Tim MacMahon.

“No, I’m not. Not at all,” James said.

LeBron, who is known to have a net worth of over $1.4 billion, will undoubtedly need a team of investors in order to take charge of an NBA franchise. However, with FSG reportedly backing down, it is now considered “less likely” that LeBron will pursue franchise ownership.

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Regardless, as things stand, the NBA’s board of governors is continuing discussions, with a formal decision expected in 2026 and a possible launch timeline of the 2028–29 season. Las Vegas has emerged as a primary expansion market due to its established presence in major professional sports.

The city currently hosts teams in the NFL, NHL, and WNBA, with an MLB franchise set to relocate there. The NBA has also built a consistent presence in Las Vegas through its Summer League, which drew over 136,000 fans over 11 days.

Of course, LeBron James and the FSG are no strangers to owning major sports teams. James’ association with the group has given him partial ownership in multiple franchises such as the Boston Red Sox (MLB), Liverpool FC (Premier League), RFK Racing (NASCAR), and the New England Sports Network (NESN).

The Lakers superstar and his partner Maverick Carter had previously become partners in the group back in 2021. However, with FSG reportedly baulking at the asking price, James’ ambition to own an NBA franchise currently appears to be on the back burner.