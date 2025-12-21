North Carolina Tar Heels' narrow 71-70 win over Ohio State Buckeyes in Atlanta was far from comfortable, but it was revealing, especially when it came to freshman standout Caleb Wilson.

The Tar Heels appeared in control midway through the second half before allowing the Buckeyes to claw back, forcing UNC to rely on execution, composure, and late-game toughness, and Wilson embodied all three.

After the game, Wilson spoke with Jenny Dell on CBS Sports about the final moments and what the gritty victory meant for a North Carolina team still shaping its identity. Asked what the team emphasized in the last timeout and how a win like this impacts the program, Wilson responded with confidence about UNC’s trajectory.

“I mean it just shows us that we here you know I'm saying, it's a great team played against and I feel like we on the way we on the way for sure,” said Caleb Wilson.

Wilson also highlighted the importance of Seth Trimble’s presence late, particularly defensively and in clutch situations. When asked how Trimble’s return changed things on the floor, Wilson emphasized trust and reliability.

“He's a great defensive player you know we go to him down the stretch and he gonna finish the game that's what we got him,” said Wilson of Seth Trimble.

The moment carried extra meaning for Wilson, who was playing in front of friends and family in Atlanta. Asked whether the hometown crowd added motivation, Wilson didn’t hesitate.

“Yeah, for sure. I can't leave without a win,” Wilson added. “And, my teammates helped me get that done. We rallied through the end and we got the win. That's all that matters.”

Caleb Wilson was a FORCE against Ohio State. 20 points (9-16 FG)

15 rebounds (career high) He caught up with @JennyDell_ after the game. pic.twitter.com/S7DT4m6HEH — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) December 20, 2025

Ohio State erased a double-digit second-half deficit and briefly took the lead late, but UNC responded behind Trimble’s layup, a timely steal, and a Henri Veesaar dunk. Wilson then sealed the game with the defining play — a last-second block to preserve the one-point victory.

Wilson finished with 20 points and a career-high 15 rebounds, delivering his most complete performance of the season on a big stage. While North Carolina showed vulnerabilities down the stretch, the ability to close out a high-pressure game underscored its growth.

The Tar Heels now return to Chapel Hill for their final non-conference matchup against East Carolina, carrying momentum and lessons from a win that tested their resolve.