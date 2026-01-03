A month ago, Notre Dame coach Micah Shrewsberry said he didn't want to play Houston again. Fast forward a month, and he may say the same thing about Cal.

On Friday, Notre Dame lost 72-71 in a controversial finish. Immediately after the final buzzer, Shrewsberry confronted a referee over a last-second call and was restrained by his staff.

It came with 11 seconds left in the game. Notre Dame was leading by three, 71-68. Cal's Dai Dai Ames brought the ball up the floor and was guarded closely by Logan Imes. He then threw up the long ball, the whistle blew, and it went to a tie, plus one.

Then referee Adam Flore called a foul on Imes, then reversed it, only to reverse the reversal. Therefore, Ames came to the line to hit the free throw, and that won the game.

Ultimately, the ACC officially reprimanded Shrewsberry for violating their sportsmanlike conduct policy. Any further action against him is still unknown, according to ESPN's Jeff Borzello.

Afterward, Shrewberry issued a statement apologizing.

“I want to apologize for what took place immediately after the Cal game last night. My actions were inappropriate and not symbolic of the leader I strive to be and what Notre Dame expects of its coaches and educators. I will learn from this lack of judgement and be better in the future. I want to apologize to our team, our University and its leaders, to Coach Madsen and his team, and to the ACC, as my actions were unacceptable.”

In 2023, Shrewsberry was hired as Notre Dame's head coach. So far, he's compiled a 38-43 record.