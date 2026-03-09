Greg Gard made a clear declaration about the Wisconsin Badgers' ceiling after their 97-93 upset win over the No. 15 Purdue Boilermakers on Saturday night.

Gard began his head coaching career in college basketball with Wisconsin, going through his 11th season and counting. He led the program to seven NCAA Tournament appearances and potentially more, the deepest being the Sweet 16 in 2016 and 2017.

This season has been unique for Gard and Wisconsin, racking up multiple ranked wins. Those victories involved No. 2 Michigan, No. 8 Illinois, No. 10 Michigan State and now No. 15 Purdue. Gard reflected on those achievements after the game, making a firm statement on what Wisconsin is capable of as the regular season concludes and the postseason begins.

“This team's getting better, and I don't think we've peaked yet,” Gard said, via Big Ten Network.

How Greg Gard, Wisconsin performed against Purdue

Greg Gard has done a solid job at keeping Wisconsin a high quality squad over the years, as another NCAA Tournament appearance will be in the cards this year.

Their upset win over Purdue was another example of the Badgers' talent. John Blackwell and Nick Boyd led the way as Wisconsin made big plays down the stretch to stun the Boilermakers in hostile territory. Blackwell topped the squad in scoring with 25 points and four rebounds. Meanwhile, Boyd followed suit with 23 points and five assists.

Wisconsin finished the regular season with a 22-9 overall record, going 14-6 in its Big Ten matchups. They finished with the fifth spot in the conference standings, being above Purdue and the UCLA Bruins. However, they trail the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Michigan State Spartans.

The Badgers will look forward to their postseason journey, locking up the fifth seed in the Big Ten Tournament. They get a double bye to the third round, awaiting the 13th-seeded USC Trojans or 12th-seeded Washington Huskies on March 12 at 1:30 p.m. ET.