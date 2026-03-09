Bruce Pearl versus Miami (OH) basketball has ignited ahead of March Madness. The former Auburn head coach boldly stated the undefeated RedHawks didn't deserve an at-large spot last Saturday. Did he change his mind on Sunday ahead of the MAC Tournament?

Pearl joined Adam Zucker and the rest of the CBS Sports panel to weigh in on Miami (OH)'s chances. He revealed who he's really rooting for…but his answer wasn't Auburn this time.

“Miami (Ohio)] may not be the best team in the MAC. It might be Akron…I'm rooting for Akron to make the upset,” Pearl said.

Yet Pearl's next words will shock the RedHawks fan base.

“That way two (MAC) teams get to the NCAA Tournament,” Pearl said. “I'm putting Miami (Ohio) in! They're in!”

Bruce Pearl: "[Miami (Ohio)] may not be the best team in the MAC. It might be Akron… I'm rooting for Akron to make the upset, that way 2 (MAC) teams get to the NCAA Tournament." Adam Zucker: "You're putting Miami (Ohio) in?" Pearl: "I'm putting Miami (Ohio) in! They're in!" pic.twitter.com/VO7sD3jLfm — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 8, 2026

Sounds like Pearl is softening his stance on Miami (OH). But again he ruffled some feathers for the No. 19 team in the land.

Miami (OH) AD blasted Bruce Pearl for comments

RedHawks athletic director David Sayler fired off a series of tweets calling out Pearl following his comments. Sayler even called out Pearl's former team, now led by his son Steven Pearl.

“Auburn won one game in the entire month of February! They were 1-6 that month (with four of those losses coming to unranked teams) Yet all the bracketologists have them in???” Sayler asked via the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

He also called out the nepotism Pearl showed toward believing his son's team, not the RedHawks, deserve an at-large bid. Pearl admitted the favoritism while adding he's rooting for his son.

Miami (OH) clinches an automatic bid if it runs through the MAC Tournament and clinches the title. However, Akron or another MAC team winning it will force the selection committee to rethink adding Miami (OH) in, even as a play-in team in the 68-team field.