Ohio State basketball ended the regular season creating momentum ahead of the Big Ten Tournament. The Buckeyes knocked off Indiana on Saturday, which happens to be on the same boat as OSU.

IU remains on the bubble after taking the 91-78 defeat inside Value City Arena. But did the Buckeyes emerge as an at-large contender with the win?

The path to March Madness is becoming more crystallized for the Buckeyes. And not just limited to winning the Big Ten title.

Time to look closer at where everything stands for OSU and if there's drastic changes in the Buckeyes' bubble watch from last Saturday.

Ohio State's current March Madness odds

The Buckeyes have seen some ebbs and flows with their NCAA Tournament probability. But now the chances have risen.

Team Rankings handed them a 95.8% chance of making it in last Saturday. The number rose to 100% after beating the Hoosiers, including facing a 99% chance of heading to the field of 68 as an at-large.

The website calls for OSU landing the No. 9 seed in one of the regionals. ESPN bracketology expert Joe Lunardi is another who envisions the ninth seed. Lunardi plugs the Buckeyes against Georgia in the Washington D.C. regional. Which also places them on the same side as past March darling UMBC and No. 1 Duke.

Projections and all, OSU still must handle business inside the United Center come Thursday.

Article Continues Below

Path to the Big Dance

Ohio State needs its scoring balance to prevail. And not just limited to the school record breaker.

Bruce Thornton dropping 25 points and shattering the school's all-time scoring mark installs pre-tournament momentum. Amare Bynum and John Mobley Jr. adding 18 apiece versus IU hands OSU additional scoring options. Devin Royal can handle low post scoring down low.

OSU needs similar production from them and more. Simply because the tournament gauntlet won't be easy.

The Buckeyes drew the No. 8 seed and will be rested for the tournament's first two days. They'll scout the following teams: Oregon, Maryland and Iowa.

OSU will face one of those teams in the tourney's third day. Iowa is growing as the contender to face OSU. The Buckeyes will be out for revenge if so as the Hawkeyes claimed the last meeting 74-57 on Feb. 25. OSU must disrupt Iowa's defensive energy if the two teams indeed meet up.

Ohio State owns previous wins over Maryland and Oregon, though. Iowa looks like the more formidable foe once the Buckeyes run onto the floor.

But the gauntlet gets fiercer with Michigan, Michigan State, Illinois and Nebraska all awaiting. All four look like contenders for either a No. 1 seed or as low as a third seed in any regional. But OSU's “bubble” label slowly looks like its deflating.