Ohio State got back into the win column on Tuesday night. Ohio State took the victory over Wisconsin, 86-69, moving them to 9-6 in Big Ten play this season.

Buckeye's guard Bruce Thornton scored 27 points in the victory, and that was enough to earn him a new career milestone, per The Field of 68.

Thorton has now reached 2,000 points in his collegiate career. The guard is a four-year starter for the Buckeyes, joining the program and starting all 35 games in 2022-23. His scoring has progressively improved over his four seasons. As a freshman, he averaged 10.6 points per game, before 15.7 in his sophomore year, 17.7 in his junior year, and 19.9 points per game this season.

Article Continues Below

Meanwhile, his career total now places Thornton third on the all-time scoring list for the Buckeyes, according to a post from the team X, formerly Twitter, account.

For all the great moments that the guard has provided for the Buckeyes, he has yet to play in the NCAA tournament. He has been playinggreat in an effort to make sure he plays in the tournament this year. Against Wisconsin, not only did he have 27 points, but he also added nine rebounds and eight assists. He scored over 20 points in each of his last three games, while having four or more assists plus five rebounds in three of the last four.

Ohio State is now 17-9 on the season, and squarely on the tournament bubble. If they can win a few more big games, the Buckeyes could remove doubt about their tournament resume. They will have a chance to do just that on Sunday, as they visit 15th-ranked Michigan State.