Virginia Tech basketball came into the ACC Tournament needing a couple of wins to solidify its standing on the NCAA Tournament bubble. At the end of the regular season, the Hokies were right near the cut line for most bracketologists, needing to make up some ground in the conference tournament.

ClutchPoints' latest Bracketology on Monday had Virginia Tech as the first team out, but the Hokies' NCAA Tournament hopes were dashed before they could even get going in Charlotte. On Tuesday night, Virginia Tech was upset by Wake forest in the first round of the ACC Tournament, likely sending it to the NIT.

Virginia Tech is just 2-10 in Quad 1 games and has only one really high-quality win, against Virginia in a game that came all the way back in December. Going that long without a big-time win that the committee will respect is a big blemish on the Hokies' resume, and one that will likely cost it come Selection Sunday.

In addition, Virginia Tech is lacking in one of the most important metrics to the selection committee, Wins Above Bubble. The Hokies came into the day just 46th in that metric, a number which will surely sink even further after a neutral court loss to a bad ACC team like Wake Forest.

If there is a saving grace for the Hokies, it is that the bubble is very weak this year. However, a lot of those weaker bubble teams still have stronger resumes than Virginia Tech does at this point, which is bad news as championship week is just getting underway.

The Hokies will also have to be aware of bid stealers, which always come and could come in bunches this week. Akron in the MAC, New Mexico and San Diego State in the Mountain West, and George Mason and VCU in the Atlantic 10 could all win their conference tournaments and shrink the bubble, which would see Virginia Tech's hopes shrink from slim to none.