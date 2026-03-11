March Madness is upon us. Even though the NCAA Tournament has not yet begun, the conference tournaments are a major part of the drama. Very good teams get upset this week and ruin their opportunity to play in the Big Dance.

Arizona State defeated Baylor 83-79 in the first round of the Big 12 Tournament. The game was close late in the second half, but the Sun Devils managed to escape with a massive win to keep their season alive. They will take on No. 7 Iowa State on Wednesday.

Earlier this week, it was rumored that Hurley may not return after this season. After the win, head coach Bobby Hurley spoke about the coaching rumors and what he expects about his future with the team.

Bobby Hurley addressed reports that his tenure at ASU is expected to end after this season, as his contract hasn't been renewed. "I have not been told anything," Hurley told reporters after Arizona State dropped Baylor to open the Big 12 Tournament. "Although the source is… pic.twitter.com/exUo7kpuHY — Arizona Sports (@AZSports) March 10, 2026

“I have not been told anything,” Hurley told reporters after Arizona State dropped Baylor to open the Big 12 Tournament. “Although the source is reputable and a guy that I know, so. I’m just doing my job and coaching my team and enjoying these moments with this group right now.”

All he can do is just coach. If he does, in fact, leave Arizona State after this season, then he will have an opportunity to coach wherever he likes. There will be plenty of teams that would want him to lead their players.

Hurley has been the head coach at ASU since 2015. Before that, he coached at Buffalo for a few seasons. He owns a 184-166 record at ASU and a 226-186 overall record between there and Buffalo. He's been a part of the Round of 64 three times and First Four once. He has yet to win an NCAA Tournament game.