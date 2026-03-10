With the Minnesota Timberwolves currently third in the Western Conference with a third-straight WCF trip on their minds, franchise star Anthony Edwards is determined to bring his team to the NBA Finals. He's been the league's most electric player since his arrival, but his stardom truly grew while making waves as a Georgia Bulldog. Ahead of March Madness, the Adidas AE 2 will release in a “Bulldawg” inspired colorway.

At Georgia, Edwards averaged 19.1 PPG, 5.2 RPG, and 2.8 APG on 40% career shooting from the field in one season. He instantly became a household name, eventually becoming the first overall pick in the NBA Draft. While Edwards has seen his best performances in a Minnesota uniform, his potential was evident dating back to his days as a Bulldog.

After debuting in October 2024 as the highly-anticipated follow-up to the Adidas AE 1, the AE 2 is already making a splash with this upcoming colorway, just in time for the March Madness tournament. Edwards previously released a “Bulldawg” AE 1, so we can expect this black/red/white theme to be consistent moving forward.

Adidas AE 2 “Georgia Bulldawg”

adidas Anthony Edwards 2 “Bulldawg” 🗓️ March 14th

🏷️ $130 pic.twitter.com/xOSWZheynu — Modern Notoriety (@ModernNotoriety) March 9, 2026

adidas unveils Anthony Edwards’ “Bulldawg” AE 2 drops March 14 for $130 🔴🐾 pic.twitter.com/e3Zboj6oeB — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) March 9, 2026



The “Bulldawg” colorway will feature a standard ensemble of Black/Red/Silver for an updated look at the Georgia-themed palette. The upper sockliner and lacing panel is all done in black mesh and accented by the AE logo on the tongue tab. The padded mid-panel of the sneaker will be done in red material as a nod to Georgia, accented by silver rubber supports extending up through the shoe.

With the vented toe caps, supported heel, and updated treaded outsole, this particular colorway was teased during Adidas' wild ad campaign in response to an NBA fine dished to Edwards earlier in the season.

The Adidas AE 2 “Bulldawg” is set to release March 14, 2026 for a standard retail tag of $130. The shoes will come in full adult sizing and will be made available through Adidas and select Adidas platforms.