Florida basketball has won the SEC regular season title for the first time since 2014. Now, Florida is looking to repeat as National Champions, just as they did in 2006 and 2007. The team is in a solid position to make a run in March Madness

Florida won the national title this year, but there was some concern the team would take a step back. They lost some major players from that squad, such as Walter Clayton J., Will Richard, and Alijah Martin. Still, other players have stepped up this year, such as Thomas Haugh and Alex Condon.

The Gators opened the year with a loss to Arizona, but would then win four in a row. Still, the start of the season gave some concern for the future of Florida in 2025-26. They lost to TCU before defeating Providence. They then fell to Duke and UConn. The Gators then played the easiest part of their schedule, leading to four wins in a row.

SEC play opened with a road game against Missouri, and Florida lost 76-74 to drop to 9-5 on the season. Since then, the team is 16-1, and the lone loss was to Auburn at home at the end of January. They enter the tournament as winners of 11 straight games. While Florida is on a hot streak, there are still some teams that could end their run for a second straight national championship and create a nightmarish scenario.

Florida struggles against strong defense and controlled tempo

Florida has played great defense and played at a high tempo all year. They rank fourth in KenPom's adjusted defensive efficiency and 24th in adjusted tempo this year. When Florida has lost this year, it has been to teams that also play strong defense, but also control the tempo of the game. The first loss of the season was to Arizona, which is fourth in defensive efficiency and 24th in tempo. This is the only high-tempo team Florida has lost to this year, though; the rest have controlled the game through strong defense.

TCU is 19th in defensive efficiency and sits 167th in tempo, Duke is first in defensive efficiency and 294th in tempo, UConn is 11th in defensive efficiency and 310th in tempo, Missouri is 78th in defensive efficiency and 250th in tempo, and finally, Auburn is 124th in defensive efficiency and 193rd in tempo. Overall, only two teams Florida has lost two teams have been outside of the top 20 in defensive efficiency, with just one outside the top 80 in the nation. Further, all but one team has been outside of the top 150 in overall adjusted tempo, and most outside of the top 250.

Overall, there is a clear formula to beat Florida. Using the idea of a top 20 defense with a tempo rate outside the top 200, there are plenty of teams that could be an issue. Two of them are Duke and UConn, which have already defeated Florida this year. Many of the others would likely be later match-ups. Michigan State fits the mold perfectly, sitting ninth in defensive efficiency and 265th in tempo. They are currently projected as a two seed and would therefore also be an Elite Eight or Final Four opponent.

Nebraska also fits the bill and is a team that is currently in the three-to-four seed range. If they are a three seed, then the earliest meeting would be an Elite Eight game, but if they drop to a four in the same bracket as Florida, the Gators could find Sweet 16 trouble. Virginia is another team that could be Sweet 16 trouble. ClutchPoints bracketology has them as a four seed, meaning a Sweet 16 matchup with Florida could be in play. Virginia sits 16th in defense and 269th in Tempo.

Still, the nightmare team may be Clemson and TCU. Clemson is currently projected as an eight seed. They are 20th in defensive efficiency and 223rd in adjusted tempo, nearly the perfect mix to go against Florida, and it would be a second match-up in three days, facing off in the second round.

There is also TCU, which does not fully fit the mold. While sitting 19th in defense, they are 167th in tempo, which is on the faster side of teams that have beaten Florida. Still, with them as an eight or a nine seed, it would be a second round match up, which could lead to an upset.

Overall, there are 12 teams on the bubble or projected in the field that fit the mold of top 20 defense with a slow tempo. Facing any of them could ruin Florida's run. Facing them in back-to-back games would be a complete nightmare.

Florida must keep their one seed

Florida has been highly successful when having a one-seed. Since the NCAA tournament began seeding in 1979, Florida has been a one seed three times. The first was in 2007, when they won their second straight national championship. The second was in 2014, when they made a run to the Final Four, falling to eventual champion UConn. The other was last year, when they once again won the National Championship. Overall, Florida has won the National Championship three times, twice when being a one seed, and the other time when being a three.

Meanwhile, if Florida wins the conference tournament, it should be taking one of the four one-seeds. Florida has won the conference tournament five times in their history. When they have won the conference tournament, they have made it to the Final Four in four of the five seasons and won the National Championship three times.

Further, dropping to a two could spell doom for Florida, based on its history. They received a two seed in 2003 and lost in the second round to Michigan State. They also received a two in 2011, and fell to an eight-seeded Butler in the Elite Eight.

It would take a lot of unlikely scenarios for Florida to drop all the way to the three-seed spot, according to the latest ESPN Bracketology, but they have had more success there. In 1994, they made it to the Final Four, won the national title in 2006, and went to the Elite Eight in 2013. To drop that far, they would likely need to lose in their first game of the conference tournament. Regardless, if history is to hold, losing in the conference tournament or dropping from the one-line would be a nightmare scenario.