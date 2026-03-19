The NCAA Tournament committee knew exactly what they were doing when they put TCU vs. Ohio State at the beginning of March Madness. This game proved to be all kinds of awesome.

TCU stormed out to a big 15-point advantage in the first half and led by as many at the break. In the second half, Ohio State stormed back and made this a fantastic game. The Buckeyes even took a five-point lead at one point late in the game. However, TCU would prevail and win.

With roughly 30 seconds remaining, Bruce Thornton nailed a game-tying three-pointer with the defender in his grill. On TCU's following possession, Xavier Edmunds hit the game-winner with a floater in the paint with 4.3 seconds remaining.

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TCU would go on to win 66-64 as they advance to likely play Duke in the Round of 32. The Horned Frogs avoided the collapse as they seemed to be running away with the game in the first half.

Three players stepped up the most and dominated offensively. Edmunds, who hit the game winner, had 16 points on 6-12 shooting, and his teammate David Punch had the same stats. Micah Robinson scored 18 to lead the team on 6-11 shooting, going 4-6 from deep. Those three must score at the same level or even better to have a shot at beating Duke.

In one of the other games that started early on Thursday, Pryce Sandfort lit up his arena by scoring 17 first-half points and draining five three-pointers for Nebraska. The Cornhuskers dominated Troy by beating them 76-47. That game was only close early.

Stay tuned for more March Madness updates from throughout the weekend.