The TCU Horned Frogs are the first team to advance in the March Madness Tournament after defeating The Ohio State Buckeyes 66-64 on Thursday. Shortly after the victory, Xavier Edmonds shared a truth bomb about the Horned Frogs' outlook for the remainder of the tournament.

During a postgame interview with Tracy Wolfson of CBS Sports, the junior forward proclaimed that TCU still has work to do after defeating Ohio State. While Edmonds and his teammates are excited with the win, the Horned Frogs want to remain focused on continuing to advance through the tourney.

“We just know job's not finished,” said Edmonds. “One more win, job's not finished, we've got next game to take care of! Let's go!”

"JOB NOT FINISHED" Xavier Edmonds told @TracyWolfson that TCU is hyped but they're looking to move into the Sweet 16 for the first time in school history. pic.twitter.com/QY0ex8hduA — CBS Sports College Basketball 🏀 (@CBSSportsCBB) March 19, 2026

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Edmonds has been a high-quality option in the post for TCU since joining the program this season. He was one of the main contributors in TCU's win over Ohio State on Thursday, finishing the contest with 16 points, eight rebounds, three assists, and one steal off 50.0% shooting and hitting 66.6% of his three-point attempts.

This is the 12th time in TCU history the Horned Frogs have reached the NCAA Tournament. The program hasn't had much success, as the deepest run the program ever had came in 1968 when they reached the Elite Eight, well before the expansion to 64 teams. The school hasn't even reached the Sweet 16 since that year either, having never won more than a single game in the NCAA Tournament.

After Thursday's victory, TCU will take on the winner between the Duke Blue Devils and the Siena Saints. That game is scheduled to take place on Saturday, March 21. The Horned Frogs will have a real chance to reach the Sweet 16.