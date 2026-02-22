The Oklahoma basketball program honored one of their most successful players. Oklahoma retired the jersey of former star Buddy Hield on Saturday, during a game with Texas A&M. Former Oklahoma player and NBA star Trae Young honored Hield with a social media post.

“Shoutout (Buddy Hield) for #24 going up in the rafters!!! Remember when he was #3 as a freshman haha… Gods Amazing Brother!!! College Basketball Legend! Congrats,” Young posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Hield helped lead Oklahoma to the Final Four, when he was a Sooner. He was joined by some of his former teammates on Saturday in Norman.

“The two-time Big 12 Player of the Year joined Alvan Adams, Wayman Tisdale, Blake Griffin, Stacey King and Mookie Blaylock as Sooners to have their jerseys retired,” the Associated Press reported.

Hield now plays in the NBA, with the Atlanta Hawks. He was drafted sixth overall in the 2016 NBA Draft. He and Young are two of the most heralded Oklahoma basketball players in the last 10 years.

Young played one season at Oklahoma, in 2017-18. Hield was in the NBA at that time.

Buddy Hield was a special player for Oklahoma

Hield put up some bonkers numbers for the Sooners when he was playing there. He led Oklahoma to the Final Four in his senior year, in 2016. Hield averaged 25 points per game that season.

“Perhaps Hield's most memorable game was in a loss. He scored 46 points as No. 2 Oklahoma lost a triple-overtime thriller at No. 1 Kansas in 2016. Later that season, he was named NCAA West Regional Most Outstanding Player after he scored 37 points in the Elite Eight win over Oregon,” the Associated Press reported.

In the NBA, Hield has again proven himself to be a valuable player. He has averaged 14.6 points per game in his long NBA career. Hield has played for the Sacramento Kings, New Orleans Pelicans, Indiana Pacers, Philadelphia 76ers, Golden State Warriors and now the Hawks.

Oklahoma basketball lost to Texas A&M on Saturday, 75-71.