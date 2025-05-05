Buddy Hield arguably had the best first half of his playoff career during Game 7 between the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets.

In 16 minutes of action, Hield torched the nets from beyond the arc. He has 22 points on 8-of-9 shooting from the field, including 6-of-7 from downtown.

A moment that stood out from his first-half performance was his shot to end the first quarter. He knocked down a deep triple from halfcourt, giving the Warriors the lead to end the quarter. This gave him a lot of momentum in the second quarter, continuing to convert his 3-point attempts with ease.

If the Warriors win Game 7, they will face the Minnesota Timberwolves in the West Semifinals. Game 1 would take place on May 6.