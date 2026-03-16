Have the Denver Nuggets been disappointing thus far in the 2025-26 season? That is a question that many are now posing amid a middling stretch that has them fighting for positioning in the Western Conference standings. A good portion of the NBA fanbase believed that they were the second-best team in the NBA after their offseason maneuverings, but they are yet to find a level of consistency that makes them befitting of such acclaim.

Be that as it may, the Nuggets stand out as one of the most dangerous teams headed into the postseason for one simple reason: they have Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray running the show. If they get a clean bill of health in the playoffs, the Nuggets are going to be one of the toughest outs, as they are a legitimate contending team that can get it going anytime.

But in the playoffs, luck can play a factor. Matchups matter as well, and the same goes for the Nuggets — a team currently in fifth place in the West standings with a 41-27 record.

With that said, this is what the Nuggets should be hoping for in terms of seeding in a month's time, when the 2026 NBA playoffs begin.

Nuggets avoid the fourth/fifth seed, duck potential Thunder matchup until WCF

Some think that the regular season does not matter much and that the real games begin during the playoffs. This is not the case; homecourt advantage can play a huge part in the postseason, and favorable matchups can arise from having taken care of business in the regular season.

But if there's anything the Nuggets learned from last year's playoffs, it's that a matchup against the Thunder might be best served for the Conference Finals.

OKC remains the best team in the NBA, and they now have championship pedigree. Last season, there were questions of whether they have the composure to get it done in the grand stage, but they have answered all of those questions correctly and have passed the test with flying colors.

While ducking the Thunder until the Conference Finals doesn't guarantee anything, the Nuggets can at least have more variables working in their favor the deeper they go into the postseason. Injuries can happen. Fatigue can set in. And perhaps by the time the WCF rolls along, if Denver makes it that far, then a more favorable matchup for them can ensue.

Last season, the Thunder were coming off a sweep of the Grizzlies, making them the far fresher team than the Nuggets, which were coming off a seven-game bloodbath against the Los Angeles Clippers. This year, taking care of business early and swiftly might help preserve the Nuggets deeper into the postseason, especially considering the injury woes they've had all season long.

At this point, the two-seed appears to be far from the Nuggets' reach. So if anything, Denver would want to rise to the third spot in the West, or if they fall, fall to the sixth seed instead.

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It's difficult to pinpoint what would be the most favorable 3-6 matchup for the Nuggets. If there's a matchup to avoid, it's the Minnesota Timberwolves one.

The Timberwolves eliminated the Nuggets in 2024, and they have the size and length to make life difficult for Denver. Considering the Nuggets' poor defense (they have the 21st ranked defense in the league), an early playoff matchup against Anthony Edwards may not be ideal.

A matchup against the Houston Rockets looks to be the most favorable. Houston will have troubles manufacturing offense in the postseason when halfcourt offenses become more prominent. Amen Thompson is a non-shooter. Reed Sheppard is a marksman, but he has significant defensive shortcomings.

The Rockets will also be missing Steven Adams for the rest of the season, so it's not like Houston will be able to pummel Denver on the offensive glass.

Kevin Durant will have his work cut out for him. Alperen Sengun will be tested on defense, especially when he has to cover the Jokic-Murray two-man game. The Rockets' role players (Tari Eason, Dorian Finney-Smith) are hit or miss from beyond the arc.

There are no easy matchups in the playoffs, but a matchup against the Rockets looks very winnable, at least on paper.

A matchup against the San Antonio Spurs in the second round, should the Nuggets get there, is likely. Facing Victor Wembanyama in a playoff series does not sound very appealing.

But in a conference where you have to go through the blender just to make it out alive, a matchup against the non-battle tested Spurs at least seems more manageable than a second-round matchup against the reigning champion Thunder.