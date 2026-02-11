Feb 11, 2026 at 12:00 AM ET

It was an ugly win, but a big win nevertheless, as Purdue took down Nebraska, 80-77, in overtime at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday.

The 13th-ranked Boilermakers almost blew a 22-point lead, as the seventh-ranked Cornhuskers went on a searing run in the second half, grabbing the driver's seat, 77-75, with only 1:30 remaining in the extension.

Purdue, however, responded with three straight points from Oscar Huff. Jamarques Lawrence then slipped on a wet spot on the floor in Nebraska's final possession, with Gicarri Harris sealing the upset victory with two free throws.

FINISH. ✅ Top-10 B1G road win! How are we feelin’, Boiler Nation? 😅 pic.twitter.com/tsmsYOEp1X — Purdue Sports (@PurdueSports) February 11, 2026

Fans were relieved after the Boilermakers' nail-biting escape.

“Exhausted. That was almost the biggest choke job in history. Gotta be better at shooting threes,” said @PaulBoudrot.

“To blow a 14-point lead with 2:48 left is impossible, but our lack of perimeter defense struck again. Still, an impressive win and great resilience by Purdue. Rebounding saved us,” added @Qbobek.

“A road win in the Big Ten is huge,” wrote @boileruplori.

“The players did great. The coaching staff needs to get involved. Shot clock management almost cost the game. Coach your guys,” suggested @mbfeulner.

“I crapped my pants nine times during this game,” joked @LaZBoiler.

“1st half brilliant, 2nd half brutal. Can't win a chip like that,” reminded @j_huser1.

Purdue improved to 20-4, including 10-3 in the Big Ten. The team notched multiple road wins against Top 10 opponents for only the second time in the AP Poll era, according to ESPN.

Fletcher Loyer led the Boilermakers with 18 points, three rebounds, and three assists, while Braden Smith tallied 13 points, eight rebounds, and 10 assists.