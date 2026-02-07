Purdue basketball (19-4) appeared to be righting the ship after handing Maryland a 30-point shellacking last Sunday afternoon, but it is obvious that head coach Matt Painter still has some leaks to fix following Saturday's 68-64 nail-biting victory versus the visiting Oregon Ducks (8-15). The Boilermakers were huge favorites inside Mackey Arena, but they barely survived a team that was 1-10 in Big Ten play entering this matchup.

Fortunately for the home crowd, Fletcher Loyer prevented a rough day from turning into a catastrophe. The senior guard, who is starting to heat up, drilled the go-ahead 3-pointer with less than a minute remaining. Purdue's much-maligned defense held firm, and an Oregon missed free throw allowed the squad to pull out the win. Despite the thrilling atmosphere surrounding West Lafayette, Indiana, fans are none too pleased with how this conference clash unfolded.

“Should not have been this close,” @BryanWr34792524 commented on X. “Should NOT be celebrating this win,” @GerardLavelle opined. “That ain’t going work going forward,” @mintont declared. And I’m done saying they need to fix something…”

Fletcher saved our ssason — BoilerMuse (@BoilerMuse) February 7, 2026

While there was loads of negativity emanating from the Purdue basketball fandom, and understandably so, Loyer did provide a source of hope. He scored a team-high 18 points on 4-of-7 shooting and made three of the Boilermakers' five 3-pointers. His clutch showing comes after he dropped 29 points and seven treys in Maryland. Loyer's shooting numbers are markedly down this season, but if he can maintain this form, the preseason No. 1 could actually reestablish itself as a threat.

Fans are certainly grateful for what the 22-year-old sharpshooter gave Purdue on Saturday. “Fletcher haters absolutely silent,” @RealBallKnower3 remarked. “Fletcher saved our season,” @BoilerMuse proclaimed.

The Boilermakers will need Fletcher Loyer to stay hot for the upcoming stretch of competition, because the schedule is daunting. Purdue will head to Nebraska and Iowa next week before welcoming in Michigan, Indiana and Michigan State. Aside from the Hoosiers, who have won four of their last five games, all those teams reside in the top-half of the Big Ten standings.

The college basketball-watching world should have a better idea of what these Boilermakers can accomplish in March after the next 19 days. Matt Painter will have much to discuss with his team before Tuesday's showdown in Lincoln.