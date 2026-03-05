There is just something about the bright lights of Madison Square Garden that brings out the best in the NBA's rising stars. For Oklahoma City Thunder big man Chet Holmgren, Wednesday night was the perfect stage to showcase why he is a foundational piece of a championship contender.

In a back-and-forth battle that came down to the final possessions, the Thunder edged out the New York Knicks 103-100. Holmgren was the focal point of the attack, putting up a monster performance with 28 points and eight rebounds. He shot 11-of-19 from the field and hit six critical three-pointers that silenced the raucous New York crowd every time the Knicks threatened to pull away.

After the game, Holmgren didn't hide his excitement about performing in the world's most famous arena. “It's any hooper's dream to play in the Garden,” Holmgren said. “The juices were flowing, and we were ready to play”. His defensive presence was equally impactful, as he deterred several drives from Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns in the closing minutes.

The victory wasn't easy, especially with Oklahoma City navigating minor injury scares to Alex Caruso and Isaiah Hartenstein earlier in the evening. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 26 points and eight assists, providing the steady leadership needed to close out a tough road win. For the Knicks, Anthony-Towns led the way with 17 points, but a late turnover proved costly as the Thunder's defense clamped down.

The Thunder continue to sit atop the Western Conference standings, and games like this prove they have the mental toughness to win in hostile environments. As Holmgren continues to evolve into a two-way force, the rest of the league is beginning to realize that the “hooper's dream” in OKC is becoming a reality.