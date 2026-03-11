SMU opened the first round of the ACC Tournament on a strong note after disposing of Syracuse, 86-69, at Spectrum Center on Tuesday.

After a tight contest at the break, the 11th-seeded Mustangs woke up in the second half, outscoring the 14th-seeded Orange, 47-31, en route to the double-digit victory.

SMU employed a balanced attack, with Boopie Miller once again leading the way with 25 points, including five three-pointers, seven rebounds, and four assists.

Jaron Pierre Jr. also sank five three-pointers, tallying 21 points, five rebounds, three assists, and two steals.

In the postgame conference, Mustangs coach Andy Enfield issued a bold take about possibly earning a bid to the NCAA Tournament.

“Our players are playing hard, we're playing together. We know what's at stake. I think tonight, we looked like an NCAA Tournament team. We’ve got a lot of good wins on our resume,” said Enfield in a video posted by sports reporter Karter Baughan.

The last time SMU appeared in March Madness was in 2017 under coach Tim Jankovich. The Mustangs, who then featured Shake Milton, Semi Ojeleye, and Sterling Brown, went as far as the second round.

It will be tough for SMU, which finished the regular season with a 20-12 record, including 8-10 in the ACC, to entice the selection committee to give it a ticket to the 68-team field, but stranger things have happened.

The Mustangs will face Louisville in the second round on Wednesday.

SMU outrebounded Syracuse, 44-31, including 19 from the offensive end.

Jaden Toombs and Samet Yigitoglu each finished with a double-double, with the former logging 16 points, 11 rebounds, and six assists and the latter tallying 12 points, 11 rebounds, and three assists.